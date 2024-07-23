News

WATCH LIVE | Judge Tintswalo Makhubele's hearing continues

By TimesLIVE - 23 July 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal tasked with probing a complaint against suspended judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele continues its hearings on Tuesday.

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by working as a judge while being chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.

She is accused of  advancing corruption and state capture.

