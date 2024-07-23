The Judicial Conduct Tribunal tasked with probing a complaint against suspended judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele continues its hearings on Tuesday.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by working as a judge while being chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.
She is accused of advancing corruption and state capture.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judge Tintswalo Makhubele's hearing continues
Courtesy of SABC
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal tasked with probing a complaint against suspended judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele continues its hearings on Tuesday.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by working as a judge while being chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.
She is accused of advancing corruption and state capture.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News