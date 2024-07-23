News

Umngqungqo orchestral experience tour to kick off in Gqeberha

Bay pupils to join Dumza Maswana in celebration of Xhosa heritage and culture

By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 July 2024

Xhosa heritage and culture will be receiving the red carpet treatment as internationally renowned musician Dumza Maswana kicks off the second annual Umngqungqo orchestral experience tour in Gqeberha in August.

The Gqeberha-based artist will be infusing his new music under the theme “Embracing your heritage” with a group of special guests — 70 children — getting first-hand exposure to the big stage and a talented 20-piece orchestra. ..

