Tributes pour in for Nelson Mandela Bay doctor who died in Uitenhage Road crash
Nelson Mandela Bay general practitioner Dr Lungisa Nojoko died in a car accident on Sunday.
Tributes have since been pouring in on social media for the doctor known for treating stroke survivors and counselling them through recovery at his KwaDwesi practice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.