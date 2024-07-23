News

Tributes pour in for Nelson Mandela Bay doctor who died in Uitenhage Road crash

By Nomazima Nkosi - 23 July 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay general practitioner Dr Lungisa Nojoko died in a car accident on Sunday.

Tributes have since been pouring in on social media for the doctor known for treating stroke survivors and counselling them through recovery at his KwaDwesi practice. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read