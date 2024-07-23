Reward of R50,000 posted for little Nakane’s return

A R50,000 reward has been put up for the return — no matter the circumstances — of a four-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay child who went missing while playing outside his home more than a year ago.
The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit (FCS) in Gqeberha is continuing with its investigation into the disappearance of little Nakane Lizane.
He went missing from his Ndlovini home in Wells Estate on May 11 2023.
According to reports at the time, Nakane’s mother, Zukiswa Ngele-Lizani, was at home when her son was dropped off from day care at about 3.45pm.
While she prepared supper, Nakane played outside with his 10-year-old brother.
After a while, their mother called the boys in for dinner, but only the 10-year-old came back inside.
Ngele-Lizani went out to look for the little boy, but he was nowhere to be found.
Nakane was then reported missing at the Swartkops police station.
CCTV footage obtained from a nearby shop showed him playing in the street minutes after he left his home.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said numerous search parties were formed, and mass searches were conducted with the assistance of various police units, community members, local and national media houses, private security companies, as well as drones used by a private company to scan Wells Estate and surrounding areas.
However, the searches yielded no results.
At the time of his disappearance, Nakane was wearing a pair of black jeans, a light coloured T-shirt and a black jacket.
“The police have now offered a reward of R50,000 for any information leading to a positive outcome — in other words, the child must be found, irrespective of the circumstances.
“To date, no new information has been forthcoming and the child has not yet been found,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said police again appealed to anyone who might be able to shed light on the circumstances around Nakane’s disappearance to contact the FCS investigation team, Sergeant Mluleki Mhlangani on 079-896-7509, Constable Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on 082-302-5127, or Captain Michael Shanagan on 082-779-7292.
Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Reward of R50,000 posted for little Nakane’s return
Image: SUPPLIED
