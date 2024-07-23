Nelson Mandela Bay poets making their mark at China writers’ conference
Two award-winning Nelson Mandela Bay poets are putting their best foot forward as they represent the region at a poetry conference hosted by the China Writers’ Association.
New Brighton’s Mxolisi Nyezwa and Mangaliso Buzani are among the more than 70 poets from Brics countries gathered in Hangzhou, in east China’s Zhejiang province, to exchange ideas, insights and cultures from July 17 to 25...
