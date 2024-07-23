News

Nelson Mandela Bay poets making their mark at China writers’ conference

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 July 2024

Two award-winning Nelson Mandela Bay poets are putting their best foot forward as they represent the region at a poetry conference hosted by the China Writers’ Association.

New Brighton’s Mxolisi Nyezwa and Mangaliso Buzani are among the more than 70 poets from Brics countries gathered in Hangzhou, in east China’s Zhejiang province, to exchange ideas, insights and cultures from July 17 to 25...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read