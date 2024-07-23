Man accused of pushing girlfriend off balcony appears in court
The case against a Gqeberha man accused of throwing his girlfriend off a fourth-floor balcony in Central has been postponed to Monday next week for the continuation of his trial.
Malibongwe Dwabayo, 55, appeared briefly in the city’s high court on Tuesday...
