Gqeberha mom delivers own baby in front seat of bakkie
Healthy daughter arrives just as family reaches hospital’s emergency entrance
A Gqeberha mother’s morning out with her family took an unexpected turn — right into Life St George’s Hospital after she unexpectedly gave birth in the front seat of her husband’s Ford Ranger on Saturday.
In less than an hour, Bay photographer Leze Neale-May went from enjoying a smoothie at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre, to delivering her own baby as her husband sped down a busy Cape Road en route to the hospital...
