Fraud case against Mapu, Mpongwana set for trial
Five years after former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Athol Trollip opened criminal cases against the city’s legal services head, Nobuntu Mpongwana, and former housing boss Mvuleni Mapu, the matter has been set down for August 28.
Mapu and Mpongwana are accused of fraud, contravening sections of the Municipal Finance Management Act and defeating the ends of justice...
