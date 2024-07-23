Eastern Cape conservation ‘loses a limb’
One of SA’s oldest protected area volunteer support groups is closing down.
And the announcement by the Friends of the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area (Fobwa) has sounded warning bells for the sector as it battles poaching, invasive alien plants, lack of manpower and a myriad other eco-problems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.