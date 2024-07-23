News

Eastern Cape conservation ‘loses a limb’

By Guy Rogers - 23 July 2024

One of SA’s oldest protected area volunteer support groups is closing down.

And the announcement by the Friends of the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area (Fobwa) has sounded warning bells for the sector as it battles poaching, invasive alien plants, lack of manpower and a myriad other eco-problems...

