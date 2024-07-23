In honour of Women’s Month, acclaimed Gqeberha director Robin Williams has curated a stellar all-female cast from across Nelson Mandela Bay to bring Sue Pam-Grant’s iconic play, Curl Up & Dye, to life.
The production features beloved talent such as Niqui Cloete-Barrass, a renowned emcee and corporate entertainer, and broadcaster and TV personality Buli G Ngomane.
Joining them on stage are seasoned actresses Mariloe Booysen, Kerry Allen and Georgia Palmer.
Under Williams’ expert direction, audiences can expect a performance that is heartwarming and hilarious.
Curl Up & Dye, penned by Pam-Grant, is a biting satirical comedy set in a dilapidated Johannesburg hair salon during the apartheid era of the late 1980s.
The story centres on Rolene, the spirited owner, who is battling to keep her business afloat.
The salon becomes a microcosm of the broader SA society, mirroring the racial tensions and social dynamics of the time.
The play’s humour springs from the characters’ sharp wit, comedic misunderstandings and the absurdity of their situations.
Rolene’s efforts to manage her unpredictable clientele result in a series of laugh-out-loud moments, while the distinct personalities and quirks of the characters add rich layers of comedy.
Curl Up & Dye skilfully intertwines humour with social commentary, using the salon setting to delve into themes of race, gender and power.
Pam-Grant’s incisive writing and keen observations make the play a hilarious comedy and a potent political statement, capturing a vivid snapshot of SA society during a tumultuous era.
Performances will run daily from August 16-21 at 7.30pm at Walmer’s Isisthata Theatre.
Tickets are available via www.isithatha.co.za.
There will be a cash bar and secure parking is provided for patrons.
'Curl Up' and be entertained this Women's Month
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
