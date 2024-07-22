News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court

By TimesLIVE - 22 July 2024

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 when suspects entered the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother, where the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star was visiting with friends.

