Two suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons and stolen goods in a joint operation after cyclists were robbed at the weekend in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).
“The apprehension of the suspects was executed in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park, above Hout Bay. Due to the quick reaction from police and volunteers two suspects matching a description provided by the victims were intercepted in the Hout Bay area,” said South African National Parks (SANParks).
“The suspects were found in possession of dangerous weapons and the stolen items. The victims were unharmed, and a case has been opened at Hout Bay police station by the victims, who were assisted by SANParks rangers.”
The bust involved a collaboration between SANParks, police, Hout Bay community crime prevention (CCP), volunteers affiliated with TMNP, SANParks' sea-air-mountain unit and rangers activated between Bokkemanskloof and Schoorsteenberg.
“This swift collaborative response was initiated from the TMNP operations room after an alert by Hout Bay CCP,” said SANParks.
Park users were urged to be vigilant and to partake in outdoor activities in groups.
TimesLIVE
Swift response takes down alleged robbers in Table Mountain National Park
Image: 123RF/ashleyhowkins
