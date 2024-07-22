Suspected hit, threats could sink murder case
State granted final chance in prosecution of men accused of Walmer killing
The state’s case against two murder accused is at risk of collapse after a key witness was killed in a suspected hit and another’s life threatened should he take the stand.
On Friday, the Gqeberha magistrate’s court granted the prosecution a final opportunity to keep its case against Sivenathi Gotyana and Sibabalwe Bubusi alive, giving them until August to secure their remaining witness’s safety so he can testify in court...
