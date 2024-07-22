Rhodes calls on alumni to help address student debt crisis
With national student debt at a whopping R17bn, Rhodes University has asked its alumni to reach deep into their pockets to assist the institution to alleviate its R321m portion of that debt.
Celebrating its 120th anniversary, Rhodes has embarked on a series of Alumni Affinity events where they are calling Old Rhodians from across the country to come together...
