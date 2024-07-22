Rampant theft blamed for lack of traffic lights on R75

The R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega is marred by broken traffic lights, damaged guardrails and overgrown vegetation, creating a hazardous and neglected roadway.
For 15km, from Algoa Park to Despatch, not a single traffic light is functioning.
In February, The Herald highlighted how work along the R75 road had ground to a halt after the appointed contractor feared for the safety of its workers due to threats.
The state of the road has once again come under the spotlight after the DA in the Eastern Cape wrote an open letter to the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), accusing it of abandoning the R75.
DA MPL Retief Odendaal said it had been more than six months since he wrote to Sanral regional chief executive Reginald Demana regarding the state of the R75 and nothing had been done.
“There is not a single traffic light operational on one of our busiest roads in the metro,” Odendaal said.
“Damaged traffic light poles are strewn alongside all the respective intersections — a stark reminder that before Sanral decided to abandon its duty to maintain its infrastructure there was once traffic control at busy intersections.”
Odendaal said hundreds of metres of guardrails had been damaged because of many serious accidents on this stretch of road over the past two years.
“Sanral, seemingly unfazed by the potential danger that the accident-damaged guardrails and accident debris hold for motorists, doesn’t even bother to remove them from the road any more.
“Uncut grass and bushes on road reserves and traffic islands further obscures sight, especially on dangerous intersections.
“Sanral is no doubt these days relying solely on the free grass-cutting services of roaming cattle, goats and sheep.”
Odendaal said the state of the R75 was not just unacceptable, but a danger to motorists.
“I have travelled the length and breadth of this country, and this is without a doubt one of the least maintained Sanral roads within a metropolitan district in the country.
“Sanral’s refusal to maintain this road constitutes continued, wilful negligence,” he said.
Sanral regional manager Mbulelo Peterson said traffic signals were the municipality’s responsibility and the road agency had previously requested that they be repaired.
“Due to the lack of response and as a road safety contingency, we have painted ‘stop’ road markings at all affected intersections to ensure road users are made aware of the risks.”
Peterson said an interim agreement was reached with a domestic subcontractor to assist in the removal of the damaged guardrails.
“In excess of R10m was spent on surface repairs.
“This was by means of mill and fill operation to try to prevent continuous potholing on a section that was in a severe state.
“The project liaison committee has acknowledged the tender process and it is anticipated that the targeted enterprises for the route will be appointed.
“Rainbow Civils is appointed as the routine road maintenance contractor on the project and its contract is ongoing until 2026.”
Peterson said the freeway management system was being implemented to provide information with regard to the vandalism on the route as well as improving safety measures.
Roads and transport political head Bradley Murray said the R75 was an eyesore and a major concern for the municipality.
“Unfortunately, the R75 is a provincial road and it’s up to Sanral to fix the issues there.
“But we have monthly discussions with Sanral regarding some of our problematic roads such as Mission Road, Rocklands Road, the R75 and Old Uitenhage Road.
“Sanral has already completed some work on the old Kariega road, about 6km, and committed to further complete the road from Despatch heading towards Booysen Park but needs funds, [it] will cost about R6m.”
Murray said no commitments had been made with regard to the R75.
“There’s a big theft issue along the R75. Some of the guardrails are stolen.
“You’ll fix a traffic light today and tomorrow it’s not working because cables have been stolen.
“Our provincial cops have been killed on the road in broad daylight.
“Sanral attends to issues such as plugging potholes but we do need a bigger response from them so they can fix the issues once and for all.”
HeraldLIVE
Rampant theft blamed for lack of traffic lights on R75
Image: SUPPLIED
The R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega is marred by broken traffic lights, damaged guardrails and overgrown vegetation, creating a hazardous and neglected roadway.
For 15km, from Algoa Park to Despatch, not a single traffic light is functioning.
In February, The Herald highlighted how work along the R75 road had ground to a halt after the appointed contractor feared for the safety of its workers due to threats.
The state of the road has once again come under the spotlight after the DA in the Eastern Cape wrote an open letter to the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), accusing it of abandoning the R75.
DA MPL Retief Odendaal said it had been more than six months since he wrote to Sanral regional chief executive Reginald Demana regarding the state of the R75 and nothing had been done.
“There is not a single traffic light operational on one of our busiest roads in the metro,” Odendaal said.
“Damaged traffic light poles are strewn alongside all the respective intersections — a stark reminder that before Sanral decided to abandon its duty to maintain its infrastructure there was once traffic control at busy intersections.”
Odendaal said hundreds of metres of guardrails had been damaged because of many serious accidents on this stretch of road over the past two years.
“Sanral, seemingly unfazed by the potential danger that the accident-damaged guardrails and accident debris hold for motorists, doesn’t even bother to remove them from the road any more.
“Uncut grass and bushes on road reserves and traffic islands further obscures sight, especially on dangerous intersections.
“Sanral is no doubt these days relying solely on the free grass-cutting services of roaming cattle, goats and sheep.”
Odendaal said the state of the R75 was not just unacceptable, but a danger to motorists.
“I have travelled the length and breadth of this country, and this is without a doubt one of the least maintained Sanral roads within a metropolitan district in the country.
“Sanral’s refusal to maintain this road constitutes continued, wilful negligence,” he said.
Sanral regional manager Mbulelo Peterson said traffic signals were the municipality’s responsibility and the road agency had previously requested that they be repaired.
“Due to the lack of response and as a road safety contingency, we have painted ‘stop’ road markings at all affected intersections to ensure road users are made aware of the risks.”
Peterson said an interim agreement was reached with a domestic subcontractor to assist in the removal of the damaged guardrails.
“In excess of R10m was spent on surface repairs.
“This was by means of mill and fill operation to try to prevent continuous potholing on a section that was in a severe state.
“The project liaison committee has acknowledged the tender process and it is anticipated that the targeted enterprises for the route will be appointed.
“Rainbow Civils is appointed as the routine road maintenance contractor on the project and its contract is ongoing until 2026.”
Peterson said the freeway management system was being implemented to provide information with regard to the vandalism on the route as well as improving safety measures.
Roads and transport political head Bradley Murray said the R75 was an eyesore and a major concern for the municipality.
“Unfortunately, the R75 is a provincial road and it’s up to Sanral to fix the issues there.
“But we have monthly discussions with Sanral regarding some of our problematic roads such as Mission Road, Rocklands Road, the R75 and Old Uitenhage Road.
“Sanral has already completed some work on the old Kariega road, about 6km, and committed to further complete the road from Despatch heading towards Booysen Park but needs funds, [it] will cost about R6m.”
Murray said no commitments had been made with regard to the R75.
“There’s a big theft issue along the R75. Some of the guardrails are stolen.
“You’ll fix a traffic light today and tomorrow it’s not working because cables have been stolen.
“Our provincial cops have been killed on the road in broad daylight.
“Sanral attends to issues such as plugging potholes but we do need a bigger response from them so they can fix the issues once and for all.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News