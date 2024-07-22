Property owner heads to court after boy shot
Five weeks after he was shot while picking pecan nuts from a tree, a 14-year-old Eastern Cape boy is slowly learning how to walk and talk again.
On Monday, his alleged shooter is set to appear in the Bedford Magistrate’s Court on a charge of attempted murder...
