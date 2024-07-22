News

Property owner heads to court after boy shot

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 22 July 2024

Five weeks after he was shot while picking pecan nuts from a tree, a 14-year-old Eastern Cape boy is slowly learning how to walk and talk again.

On Monday, his alleged shooter is set to appear in the Bedford Magistrate’s Court on a charge of attempted murder...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read