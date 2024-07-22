Northern areas dancer takes home trophy in style
Glory beckons for 17-year-old Chatty Senior Secondary School pupil Mason Booysen, who hopes to inspire the youth in his community to rise above societal ills through dance.
The teenager was at the weekend crowned Gqeberha’s regional champion in the international Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 competition...
