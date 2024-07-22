News

New police minister visits Nelson Mandela Bay amid crime surge

Mchunu meets top brass while family of kidnapped businessman prays for safe release

By Brandon Nel - 22 July 2024

As the clock ticked after the abduction of prominent businessman Kelvin Naidoo, with a ransom demand of R10m having been made, SA’s newly elected police minister was in Gqeberha on Sunday to discuss the surge in crime.

In the meantime, concerns have been raised about the family man’s wellbeing, with a “proof of life” sent by the kidnappers reportedly showing a distraught and weak-looking Naidoo...

