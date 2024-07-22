News

Durban Road inspection blitz catches many out

Counterfeit goods seized, tampered electricity meters disconnected and fines issued

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 July 2024

A truck containing boxes of counterfeit tobacco rolling paper was abandoned for nearly an hour on Friday after Nelson Mandela Bay’s metro police descended on Durban Road, Korsten, as part of a “compliance disruption blitz”.

Law enforcement officials seized the counterfeit goods, worth R80,000, after inspecting the boxes inside the truck...

