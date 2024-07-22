Durban Road inspection blitz catches many out
Counterfeit goods seized, tampered electricity meters disconnected and fines issued
A truck containing boxes of counterfeit tobacco rolling paper was abandoned for nearly an hour on Friday after Nelson Mandela Bay’s metro police descended on Durban Road, Korsten, as part of a “compliance disruption blitz”.
Law enforcement officials seized the counterfeit goods, worth R80,000, after inspecting the boxes inside the truck...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.