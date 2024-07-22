News

Catholic woman’s leap of faith results in book

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 July 2024

Recognising the scarcity of local resources for Catholic catechesis, Westering photographer and online English teacher Lisa Augustine embarked on a mission to create a book that would provide South Africans with an authentic, contextualised resource in a novel and creative way.

Her book, “A-Z Catholic Conversation Starters”, was launched during mass in her home parish of Sacred Heart Catholic Church a week ago...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read