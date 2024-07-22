Acclaimed producer goes back to roots at Nelson Mandela Bay dance festival
After three decades of performing on some of the biggest stages across the globe, renowned producer and choreographer Warren Adams is returning to where it all began, the Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival stage.
The critically acclaimed New York-based producer, writer, director, choreographer, entrepreneur and professor intends on leaving a meaningful impact on the dancers participating in the 43rd instalment, having announced the establishment of the R20,000 Gwen Mary Wells scholarship. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.