News

Acclaimed producer goes back to roots at Nelson Mandela Bay dance festival

By Herald Reporter - 22 July 2024

After three decades of performing on some of the biggest stages across the globe, renowned producer and choreographer Warren Adams is returning to where it all began, the Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival stage.

The critically acclaimed New York-based producer, writer, director, choreographer, entrepreneur and professor intends on leaving a meaningful impact on the dancers participating in the 43rd instalment, having announced the establishment of the R20,000 Gwen Mary Wells scholarship. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read