A family of four narrowly escaped with their lives after their Seaview home went up in flames on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened in Marina Street, Clarendon Marine, just after 7am.
She said the father raised the alarm after being woken up by a loud bang.
He then saw the back door was on fire.
“He managed to get his family — his wife and two children — out of the house.
“They suffered smoke inhalation and received medical treatment on the scene, and thereafter, they were transported to the hospital.
“The mother is currently on oxygen.”
Janse van Rensburg said no foul play was suspected.
“No criminal case was opened.”
Seaview family narrowly escapes devastating home fire
Image: SUPPLIED
