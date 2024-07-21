New safety forum launched at NMU
Fresh entity will see management, students, police partner to crack down on crime, set example for the rest of the country
A new Nelson Mandela University (NMU) safety forum was launched on Friday, emphasising partnership between management, students and police.
With the recent murder of two NMU students framing proceedings, the tone was sombre, passionate and blunt, and the equal representation of management, student, police and academic representatives sent out a clear message: “This far and no further”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.