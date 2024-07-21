New book highlights game ranger’s special connection to rhinos
While dozens of rhinos continue to lose their lives to poachers, a trio of special ladies residing near Jeffreys Bay have been immortalised with the help of a local author.
The three rhinos — Amanda, Tiffany and Britney — are among the protagonists in the soon to be launched book Guardian of the Crash, that tells the tale of Justin Terblanche...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.