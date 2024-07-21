News

Girl, 11, missing after leaving Malabar home

By Herald Reporter - 21 July 2024
Aluve Msetu, 11, has been missing since Friday
KEEP A LOOK-OUT: Aluve Msetu, 11, has been missing since Friday
Image: SUPPLIED

Gqeberha police are still searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Aluve Msetu left her home in Oceanview, Malabar Extension, after an argument with her mother and never returned.

“A preliminary investigation was done but she has not yet been traced. 

“The police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Aluve to urgently contact detective Sergeant Nomfundiso Vazi on 071-475-1724, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.”

