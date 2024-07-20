Former Bay chief whip, ANC councillor Suka remembered as ‘tireless fighter for justice’
A pioneer whose vision as an educator shaped the SA Democratic Teachers Union into a powerful force.
That is how family, friends, and colleagues described former Nelson Mandela Bay chief whip and ANC councillor Litho Suka at his funeral on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.