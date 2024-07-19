Young musician excited for prestigious competition
Victor Le Du’s earliest memories are filled with the sound of classical music playing in his home, naturally leading to his love for music — and, by the age of 12, a great deal of talent.
A pupil at Kingswood College in Makhanda, Victor is one of only two youngsters from the Eastern Cape to qualify for the Hubert van der Spuy National Music Competition, set to take place in September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.