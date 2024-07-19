“I will look into this as a priority to ensure there are no more blind eyes in prison. We will have to deal with this matter. If we don't solve it now, it will escalate. We have zero tolerance for corruption.”
WATCH | Groenewald to crack whip on staff involved in 'soft life' inmate video
Junior News Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald wants a probe into officials at Goodwood prison in Cape Town after a video recorded by an inmate on trial, Bornface Banks, bragging about the prison “soft life” went viral on social media.
Banks, charged with kidnapping, recorded himself on a phone boasting about receiving basic necessities such as breakfast, lunch and supper, as well as toiletries for free in prison. The video has more than 1.5-million views on his TikTok account which has more than 14,000 followers. He has posted 50 videos, some from prison.
Groenewald said he wanted an investigation into how Banks had access to a cellphone, as it is not allowed in prison.
“I want to know how it happened that the prisoner could have had a cellphone with him. It's not a minor issue; it's an important issue because it's unacceptable. It's a contravention of the Correctional Services Act,” he said in an interview with Cape Talk.
The minister believed correctional services staff were involved.
“I am aware that wardens are part of the problem. That means there's a security problem or corruption involved. Some staff are operating a business in our facilities. Some wardens turn a blind eye.
“I will look into this as a priority to ensure there are no more blind eyes in prison. We will have to deal with this matter. If we don't solve it now, it will escalate. We have zero tolerance for corruption.”
Groenewald said Banks was charged with illegal possession of a cellphone.
After that video, Banks was moved to a maximum security facility and another video of him apologising was released.
“Now I'm suffering,” he said in the video which he appeared to have been forced to record.
Correctional services top brass conducted a raid at the prison on Thursday.
During his department's budget vote debate in parliament, Groenewald raised concern about the budget cut in his department, saying it could affect security in prisons.
“The effect of these cuts is severe. The provision of security equipment is compromised, we will have to do more with less. This will require innovation, discipline and commitment,” he said.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Groenewald said the department needed funds to develop technology that would stop cellphones having connectivity in prison.
“We need hi-tech equipment when we talk about cellphones in our prisons where we can cut off the signals, but we can't buy it now. I will take this up further.”
Courtesy of CapeTALK
TimesLIVE
