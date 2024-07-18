Sars condemns attack on advocate working for revenue service

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the attempted assassination of advocate Coreth Naude, a lawyer acing for the revenue service.

News24 reported that an unknown gunman opened fire on Naude who was in her car as she arrived at her hotel in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

She was reportedly shot three times and suffered wounds to the face, neck and upper body.

“This shocking act is intended to intimidate officers of the court to abandon the vital work they’re performing in furtherance of our country’s legal system. It undermines the authority of the state,” Kieswetter said.

He said acts such as these must be resisted and defeated for the betterment of the country and to ensure that no-one is above the law.

Sars called on law enforcement agencies to act with speed in pursuing and arresting those who attempted to take the life of Naude.

Sars wished Naude a speedy recovery.

“We will not be intimidated by such acts of crime and cowardice,” Kieswetter said.

