Police intercept consignment of drugs headed for George

Police managed to intercept a consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R340,000 on the N2 highway at the entrance to George this week.
The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man, was arrested.
Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the Garden Route district crime combating team and flying squad members had responded to information about a blue Lexus vehicle with Gauteng registration plates travelling from the Eastern Cape with drugs on board.
“The team was deployed along the highway and spotted the vehicle entering the coastal town.
“They brought the vehicle to a halt and a search ensued.
“A plastic bag containing 979g of tik (methamphetamine) was found stashed under the passenger seat,” Spies said.
He said the members confiscated the drugs and arrested the driver on a charge of dealing in drugs.
The vehicle was also seized.
Spies said this was in line with the SA Police Service’s concerted efforts to curb the influx of illicit drugs into the Western Cape with the strategic deployment of police along highways and secondary routes.
Western Cape provincial detectives from the organised crime narcotics team were now investigating the matter.
“Preliminary investigations suggest the drugs were destined for delivery in George.”
The suspect, a 55-year-old Tanzanian national, will soon appear in the George magistrate’s court.
In an unrelated matter earlier in the week, the same team raided a house in Vuyani Ncamazana Street, Lawaaikamp, near Conville in George on Monday.
“A search of the premises resulted in the confiscation of 564 Mandrax tablets and 66g of tik with an estimated street value of R66,000.
“Police confiscated the drugs and arrested a 39-year-old man on a charge of dealing in drugs.”
Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile lauded the members for their efforts to rid communities of drugs.
