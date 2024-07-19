Pillaged Nelson Mandela Bay post offices left high and dry
Facilities in dire state, with some having to close down after criminals strike
Nelson Mandela Bay’s post offices are under siege by a wave of crime so severe that multiple branches have been forced to shut down.
Thieves have even gone so far as to steal motor vehicle licence disc renewal machines, allegedly using them to churn out counterfeit discs for profit...
