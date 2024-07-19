The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said they were devastated to learn of their vice-president's kidnapping on Friday morning.
Kelvin Naidoo, also the technical director of Auto X in Korsten, was kidnapped from outside his workplace in Lindsey Road at about 6am.
According to the police, a white Nissan NP200 had bumped into his vehicle, forcing him to stop.
Another bakkie then stopped behind him, and five armed suspects wearing balaclavas alighted.
They took him out of his vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz, and forced him into the bakkie and drove off, leaving the Nissan and Naidoo's vehicle behind.
Nelson Mandela Business Chamber ‘devastated’ over vice-president’s kidnapping
Image: FILE
Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said they were praying for Naidoo's urgent and safe return to his family.
“Kelvin is a valued member of our business community and volunteers significant time in driving and supporting key interventions and initiatives which benefit the greater good of our local economy and the communities of the Bay.
“It is our view that an urgent intervention is required by the authorities from national, provincial and local levels to ensure that strong, proactive and visible policing is in place to prevent crimes such as this from taking place,” Van Huyssteen said.
