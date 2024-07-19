Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s depots descend into vehicle graveyards
Call for fleet overhaul as hundreds of rusted and damaged vehicles lie in storage
A scrapyard — that is how roads and transport political head Bradley Murray described the Diaz Road depot, which is overflowing with rusted and damaged vehicles.
He wants the municipality to scrap its fleet management system and hire a private contractor to lease vehicles for the city’s various departments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.