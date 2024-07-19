Nelson Mandela Bay civil society coalition wants crime disaster declaration
The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of disaster in light of escalating crime in the city.
The coalition wrote to Ramaphosa on Tuesday, requesting the declaration as well as the establishment of dedicated safety and security task force to counter crime in the metro...
