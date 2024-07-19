News

Nelson Mandela Bay civil society coalition wants crime disaster declaration

By Nomazima Nkosi - 19 July 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of disaster in light of escalating crime in the city.

The coalition wrote to Ramaphosa on Tuesday, requesting the declaration as well as the establishment of dedicated safety and security task force to counter crime in the metro...

