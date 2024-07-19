Police are still on the scene in Korsten where Gqeberha businessman Kelvin Naidoo was kidnapped just after 6am on Friday.
Naidoo is vice-president of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and Manufacturing and Technical Director of car battery manufacturer AutoX.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the 51-year-old was kidnapped from outside his workplace in Lindsay Road, Korsten.
“According to the information, it is alleged Naidoo stopped at his workplace at about 6am in Lindsey Road, Korsten, when a Nissan NP200 bumped into his vehicle forcing him to stop.
“Another bakkie stopped behind him, and five suspects wearing balaclavas got out of the vehicle.
“They took him out of his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, and forced him into the bakkie and drove off.
“The suspects left the Nissan NP200 and his vehicle at the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.
JUST IN | Prominent businessman kidnapped in Korsten
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Police are still on the scene in Korsten where Gqeberha businessman Kelvin Naidoo was kidnapped just after 6am on Friday.
Naidoo is vice-president of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and Manufacturing and Technical Director of car battery manufacturer AutoX.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the 51-year-old was kidnapped from outside his workplace in Lindsay Road, Korsten.
“According to the information, it is alleged Naidoo stopped at his workplace at about 6am in Lindsey Road, Korsten, when a Nissan NP200 bumped into his vehicle forcing him to stop.
“Another bakkie stopped behind him, and five suspects wearing balaclavas got out of the vehicle.
“They took him out of his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, and forced him into the bakkie and drove off.
“The suspects left the Nissan NP200 and his vehicle at the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said on further investigation, it was confirmed that the Nissan NP200 had been reported hijacked in Motherwell in June.
“The motive for the kidnapping is unclear at this stage, however a police investigation is under way.”
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information about the incident to contact SAPS Algoa Park detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News