Greenville Primary given a helping hand on Mandela Day
Concerned citizens make a difference at one of city’s most rundown schools in Bloemendal
Nelson Mandela once said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
Honouring his legacy and strong beliefs around the importance of a good education, the Nelson Mandela Bay community rallied together on Mandela Day to donate desks, cut overgrown grass and replace broken windows at one of the city’s most rundown schools...
