A law enforcement officer was injured after being attacked by community members in Hanover Park, Cape Town, on Friday.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said metro police and law enforcement officers responded to a report of several shots fired at about 9am. When they arrived they saw an armed suspect who fled the scene.
“One of the law enforcement officers pursued him on foot. The suspect turned around and took aim at the officer, who drew his weapon and opened fire,” Smith said. “However, a group alleged to be gang members started hurling stones at the officer.
“He sustained head injuries and a patrol vehicle was damaged. The officer has since been taken to a medical facility for treatment.”
The firearm used by the suspect was grabbed by bystanders and disposed of.
Cape Town law enforcement official attacked by community while chasing down shooter
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
A resident, who was shot and wounded, has been admitted to hospital.
The motive behind the shootings is unclear.
Smith said a similar incident occurred in Ottery where bystanders intervened in criminal activities.
“This is unacceptable — our staff put their lives on the line daily, in response to the pleas from communities battling with gang-related violence.
“We cannot allow this open defiance of law and order to continue. The people who aid and abet these criminals are guilty of a criminal offence and should be treated as criminals.”
