Suspected copper cable crook bitten by his pet monkey
In a bizarre sequence of events, a Kariega man who was arrested for possession of burnt copper wire cables ended up being attacked by his pet vervet monkey.
The man, 57, had allegedly kept the monkey in a makeshift cage at his home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.