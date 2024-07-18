Post-protest agreements promise calm at NMU
Nelson Mandela University’s academic programmes and administrative operations are continuing as usual on Thursday after an agreement was reached between management and student representatives after a blockade drama on Wednesday morning.
According to a statement on Wednesday night from the university’s Emergency Management team — issued after a marathon meeting between management and the Student Representative Council — the issues behind the protest were formally tabled...
