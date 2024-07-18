How Continental Tyre SA is making a difference in Nelson Mandela Bay

Continental Tyre SA is committed to improving the quality of life of residents in the communities where it operates through its dedicated corporate social responsibility efforts.

By supporting various nonprofit organisations, with a focus on those that enhance education levels and skills, Continental aims to empower individuals to better themselves and their communities.

To review the progress enabled by the company's charitable contributions, members of the Continental leadership team recently visited several charities in the Nelson Mandela Bay area to engage with beneficiaries. This included Masinyusane, SOS Children’s Village, the IGazi Foundation and the Unity in Africa Foundation, which collectively play a pivotal role in addressing pressing issues such as youth unemployment, illiteracy and access to health care.

Each organisation shared how Continental's contributions have made a substantial difference in their operations and the lives of those they serve.