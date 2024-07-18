How Continental Tyre SA is making a difference in Nelson Mandela Bay
The company is committed to empowering individuals to better themselves and their communities
Continental Tyre SA is committed to improving the quality of life of residents in the communities where it operates through its dedicated corporate social responsibility efforts.
By supporting various nonprofit organisations, with a focus on those that enhance education levels and skills, Continental aims to empower individuals to better themselves and their communities.
To review the progress enabled by the company's charitable contributions, members of the Continental leadership team recently visited several charities in the Nelson Mandela Bay area to engage with beneficiaries. This included Masinyusane, SOS Children’s Village, the IGazi Foundation and the Unity in Africa Foundation, which collectively play a pivotal role in addressing pressing issues such as youth unemployment, illiteracy and access to health care.
Each organisation shared how Continental's contributions have made a substantial difference in their operations and the lives of those they serve.
“Continental's support has been crucial in addressing youth unemployment and illiteracy, two of the country's biggest problems,” said Zama Zulu, executive director of Masinyusane, which focuses on growth and development through education, starting from the early childhood development phase and extending to university and the workforce.
“Continental helps us employ and train unemployed youth to teach children who have no basic access to books and educational materials how to read. Their continued support certainly transforms the community.”
“Continental's contribution enables us to empower young people in their career development, fostering the creation of employable engineers [through our IGEMS initiative]," said Berenice Rose, director of the Unity in Africa Foundation.
"Without their funding, we would be unable to offer the valuable services to the youth in Nelson Mandela Metro that we currently provide."
In addition to these efforts, Continental Tyre SA has also provided critical support during natural disasters. After the recent devastating floods in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage), for instance, the company donated R100,000 towards the Gift of the Givers Foundation's humanitarian relief efforts. This enabled the procurement of blankets, water and hot meals for affected families.
“At Continental, we believe in helping those who are in dire need. We are aware of the devastation caused by these floods to Kariega residents, some of whom are our employees,” said Matt Livigni, the company's MD.
Continental Tyre SA’s support of these charities and initiatives reflects its dedication to making a lasting difference. By investing in education, health and overall wellbeing, Continental is not only improving the lives of individuals but also strengthening the community as a whole.
As the company continues to grow and develop, its dedication to corporate social responsibility remains a cornerstone of its operations, ensuring that the communities it serves are empowered to thrive.
This article was sponsored by Continental Tyre SA.