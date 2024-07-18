Mystery starts to unravel as fourth diver’s body washes ashore
Spate of deaths linked to use of poorly trained operators by perlemoen syndicates
Officials have widened the scope around investigations into the illegal perlemoen trade as yet another body of a man dressed in a wetsuit washed ashore in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning.
It was the fourth such discovery in the city over the past three months...
