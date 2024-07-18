The Shamwari Private Game Reserve recently became the first big cat sanctuary in SA to be awarded accredited status by the Global Federation of Animals Sanctuaries (GFAS).
The big cat sanctuary was the brainchild of international wildlife charity Born Free, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary.
The accreditation means Born Free’s big cat sanctuary met the federation’s stringent criteria — the only internationally recognised organisation providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries — of a genuine animal sanctuary providing humane and responsible care of the animals.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Shamwari Born Free manager Catherine Gillson.
LISTEN | How Shamwari became a big cat sanctuary
Image: SUPPLIED
The Shamwari Private Game Reserve recently became the first big cat sanctuary in SA to be awarded accredited status by the Global Federation of Animals Sanctuaries (GFAS).
The big cat sanctuary was the brainchild of international wildlife charity Born Free, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary.
The accreditation means Born Free’s big cat sanctuary met the federation’s stringent criteria — the only internationally recognised organisation providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries — of a genuine animal sanctuary providing humane and responsible care of the animals.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Shamwari Born Free manager Catherine Gillson.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News