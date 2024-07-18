News

LISTEN | How Shamwari became a big cat sanctuary

18 July 2024
The Shamwari Private Game Reserve is celebrating being recognised as the first official big cat sanctuary in SA after being awarded the accredited status by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
SAFE HABITAT: The Shamwari Private Game Reserve is celebrating being recognised as the first official big cat sanctuary in SA after being awarded the accredited status by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
Image: SUPPLIED

The Shamwari Private Game Reserve recently became the first big cat sanctuary in SA to be awarded accredited status by the Global Federation of Animals Sanctuaries (GFAS).

The big cat sanctuary was the brainchild of international wildlife charity Born Free, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The accreditation means Born Free’s big cat sanctuary met the federation’s stringent criteria — the only internationally recognised organisation providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries — of a genuine animal sanctuary providing humane and responsible care of the animals.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Shamwari Born Free manager Catherine Gillson.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts    

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read