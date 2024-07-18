Discover your sense of humour in ‘Found’
Stuck in a hospital bed for five days, your only companion is a grumpy old woman who peppers her sentences with enough expletives to make a sailor blush.
Oh, and you’re a middle-aged chatterbox, overflowing with bubbly enthusiasm that grates on your not-so-thrilled roommate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.