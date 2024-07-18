Boet Jegels pupils crowned Phendulani Literary Quiz winners

Newcomer Boet Jegels Primary School has proved it has what it takes — its pupils have won the 14th Phendulani Literary Quiz.
The other primary schools that took part in the quiz, held at Grey Junior School on July 16, were Arcadia, Heatherbank, Sanctor, Triomf and Thornhill.
Defending champions Sanctor Primary came third and Heatherbank were second.
Boet Jegels Primary schoolteacher Robin Maard said he was incredibly proud of his pupils.
“I am ecstatic! They worked so hard for this and this win is a reflection of that.
“They come from difficult circumstances so this win just shows you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”
Grade 7 Boet Jegels pupil Endinako Bucu, 13, said: “It was nice to win! I didn’t think we would after a few rounds but it was a nice surprise.
“I enjoyed reading the books with my team and discovering new authors.
“I am glad we get books for our library,” he said.
The Phendulani Literacy quiz was founded in 2008 by high schoolteacher Marj Brown, who decided to twin well-resourced schools with under-resourced ones so pupils from disadvantaged schools could benefit from the fun of a literary competition, and to increase access to books by building partnerships.
Phendulani also aims to promote reading and comprehension in a fun way while making sure that books which have been donated are read.
With the shocking news about how the country’s grade 4 pupils fared in the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study — 81% did not reach the study’s low international benchmark — a programme such as this was welcomed.
In April, the participating schools each received 12 books to read.
These included Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, JK Rowling’s The Ickabog and Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.
Each school enters up to two teams of up to six grade 6 or 7 pupils, who are required to read as many of the books as possible.
The entertaining quizmaster, Grey Junior School headmaster Grant Butler, kept the pupils on their toes as he asked them questions about the books.
Each team works on the questions together, writing down the answers which are then marked.
The school librarians from St George’s, Grey, Collegiate, Clarendon, Kabega and Woodridge support the participating schools by providing transport to the quiz, lunch packs for the children and prizes for the winners, as well as ensuring that every participant goes home with a book.
The Eastern Cape region’s quiz is co-ordinated by Grey Junior School librarian Michéle Kerley.
“It is a real celebration of reading,” Kerley said.
“These good memories hopefully will further encourage the love of reading.”
Butler, who is passionate about literacy, said there was value to being involved in the programme.
“Every educator should look for opportunities to be involved in events like the Phendulani Kids’ Literary Quiz.
“Volunteerism helps to shift one’s focus from the enormous mountain of work that always sits on good teachers’ desks under the scrutiny of their red pens, and serves to remind them of the reason they chose to teach in the first place.
“I personally find this time with bright young people very energising and positive,” he said.
The top three winning schools walked away with prizes from The Herald, Isuzu and Nyosi Wildlife Reserve.
