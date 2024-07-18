Benjamin Franklin leaves Algoa Bay
The Maltese-flagged container ship Benjamin Franklin, which lost 44 containers overboard a fortnight ago, has left Algoa Bay.
The CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin had anchored in the bay after the incident 10 days ago, which occurred as she encountered heavy seas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.