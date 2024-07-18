The ANC has rejected MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma's request to have his disciplinary hearing in public.
ANC shuts down Zuma's request for DC hearing to be public
Junior News Reporter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC has rejected MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma's request to have his disciplinary hearing in public.
Zuma did not show up for his virtual hearing on Wednesday in which he faces disciplinary action after he was charged with misconduct for campaigning for the rival MKP in the May elections.
Zuma was represented by ANC member Tony Yengeni in the hearing to convey a message that he preferred a physical hearing.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Zuma wanted the hearing to be open to the public for “transparency and accountability”.
“He remains of the view that in these circumstances the hearing should not only be physical but also opened up to the public. Those who have nothing to hide must live up to the rights and values enshrined in the constitution,” Ndhlela said.
The ANC's national disciplinary committee granted the postponement requested by Zuma for July 23. A second pre-hearing conference will be held virtually on July 18.
“Zuma is happy to have been granted this opportunity. In the meantime, he will consult his representative and other stakeholders before making a decision on the course of action,” Ndhlela said.
ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said while the party agreed to postpone, the hearing would not be public or physical.
“Neither the pre-hearing conference nor the disciplinary hearing will be open to the public or the media. A verdict will be announced once the committee has received and reviewed all arguments. We cannot specify the timeline for this process as it depends on the scope of the deliberations and the issues under consideration.”
The disciplinary hearing was initially scheduled for May at Luthuli House in person but was postponed to July 17 virtually due to concerns raised over possible clashes between ANC and MKP members leading up to the elections.
Zuma was suspended from the ANC in January after going against the ANC's constitution when he started his own party.
