After an absence of eight years, the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa’s Algoa Music Ministry will return to the Feather Market Centre to present its music festival on Sunday July 28.
Choir conductor Venita van Wyk said the festival would be different from those held in previous years.
“While the festivals of yesteryear focused solely on the senior choirs, this festival will include junior and senior choirs, the dance ministry and the brass ensemble.”
She said rehearsals started in February, with choir members coming from as far as Hankey and Humansdorp to be part of the festival.
“We are excited to have the festival in the Feather Market Centre again,” she said, adding that the senior choir’s repertoire included arrangements of known hymns.
“The repertoire includes Dona Nobis Pacem as our intentional plea for peace in Palestine, as well as Great is Thy Faithfulness with music by William M Runyan, an arrangement by Mary McDonald, Blessed are the Pure in Heart by Henry D Carbonare and Eloyi, a traditional isiXhosa hymn.
“The junior choir music includes Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson, Stuur groete aan Mannetjies Roux and Ndandi hleli.”
Afternoon of choral music planned for Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
