Pupils seen wielding axe sparks terror
Children shown screaming in video of bid to break down door at Hankey school
Gang violence, socioeconomic ills and bullying are having a devastating effect on pupils in province.
The situation was thrust into the spotlight again recently after a video surfaced on social media depicting pupils from Hankey Senior Secondary School wielding an axe as they try to break down a door at the school...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.