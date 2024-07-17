News

Pupils seen wielding axe sparks terror

Children shown screaming in video of bid to break down door at Hankey school

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 July 2024

Gang violence, socioeconomic ills and bullying are having a devastating effect on pupils in province.

The situation was thrust into the spotlight again recently after a video surfaced on social media depicting pupils from Hankey Senior Secondary School wielding an axe as they try to break down a door at the school...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read