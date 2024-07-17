NMU talks continue after protest drama
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) management and student representatives remained locked in talks late on Wednesday afternoon following a morning of drama over financial aid funding.
NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said the talks started a little after 2pm, after university security and members of the SA Police Service were earlier in the day called to disperse a group of student protesters who had blocked the entrances to the north and south campuses...
