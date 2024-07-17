From household items to award-winning works of art

In a cultural coup for the city, Standard Bank Young Artist award winner Stephané Conradie will show her work and conduct an artist's walkabout in Gqeberha at the weekend.
The winner in the Visual Art category, Conradie will present “Wegwysers deur die Blinkuur” — loosely translated to “Way finders through the Twilight Hour” — at Nelson Mandela University’s Bird Street Gallery.
She will also guide a walk through the exhibition from 10.30am to 11.30am on Saturday.
Fresh from its premiere on the Main Programme of the 50th National Arts Festival in Makhanda, “Wegwysers deur die Blinkuur” is a collection of ornate sculptural artworks using household items such as brass trinkets, crockery, lampshades and other domestic bric-a-brac.
Known as bricolage assemblages, they symbolise way finders, or markers, in the later years of the senior generation as they look at their personal treasures and mementoes, and wonder who in the family will take care of them when they are gone.
“It is a beautiful exhibition, and it will create an intriguing point of dialogue with our recontextualised colonial-era building,” Bird Street Gallery curator Jonathan van der Walt said, referring to the history of the stately property in Central.
It is an apt setting, as Conradie’s work investigates the creolised formations of identity linked to SA’s histories of colonialism, slavery, segregation and apartheid.
“It’s great to have the artist in this space talking about the thinking behind the work, and for the public to meet the artist as well, because often they just see art in a gallery, removed from the actual process of making it,” Van der Walt said.
He said Conradie was a significant role-player on the national art scene, and he encouraged art students in particular to join the walkabout, ask questions, and engage with the artist.
Namibian-born Conradie, 32, is a lecturer in print media at the University of Cape Town’s Michaelis School of Fine Art.
She holds a PhD in Visual Arts from the University of Stellenbosch, where she completed her MA in Visual Arts (Art Education) and her BA in Visual Arts (Fine Arts).
Her research stems from a fascination with how people categorise and arrange objects in their homes, particularly her own family in both Namibia and SA.
Inspired by home decor often found in lower and working class homes, she reshapes these ornaments into a new work of art that tells a story.
The university’s department of visual arts, in the faculty of humanities, in collaboration with Standard Bank and the National Arts Festival, is presenting the exhibition at 20 Bird Street in Central.
The exhibition opens on Friday at 5.30pm, and can be viewed from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday until August 8.
The Standard Bank Young Artist awards are the country’s leading arts honour conferred by the National Arts Festival and Standard Bank on young SA artists, many of whom have gone on to shape the nation’s creative economy and art history.
Conradie has exhibited in New York City, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Portugal, and has participated at art fairs in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Brussels, Paris and Chicago.
Her work has also been bought for national and international gallery collections.
